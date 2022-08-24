MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $111.49 million and approximately $124,350.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00763074 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016211 BTC.
MetaMUI Coin Profile
MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MetaMUI Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.