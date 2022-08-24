Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Methanex has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $21,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

