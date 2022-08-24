Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.89% of Methode Electronics worth $46,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Methode Electronics by 69.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 902,737 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,080,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,809,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 148,985 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Methode Electronics Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.15. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.10 million. Analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile



Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

