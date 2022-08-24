Michael David Dunn Sells 21,898 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $289,491.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,193.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 34,436 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $454,210.84.

On Friday, August 19th, Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

Symbotic Stock Up 3.4 %

Symbotic stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 220,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,284. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,400,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

