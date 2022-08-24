Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 4.6% Higher

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73. 44,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,990,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microvast in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. The company had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microvast news, CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $81,704.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shane Smith bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Webster bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $81,704.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 114,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

