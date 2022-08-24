Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 4.6%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 44,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,990,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Microvast Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Webster purchased 13,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $81,704.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.