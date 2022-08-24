Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading Up 4.6%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 44,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,990,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,704.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Webster purchased 13,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $81,704.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

