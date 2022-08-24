Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.99 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.60 or 0.00150179 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $84.99 million and approximately $574,808.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Midas

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

