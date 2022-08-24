MILC Platform Market Capitalization Achieves $8.96 Million (MLT)

MILC Platform (MLT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 24th. MILC Platform has a market cap of $8.96 million and $316,323.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MILC Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

MILC Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MILC Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MILC Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MILC Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

