Mixin Tops One Day Volume of $12,761.00 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Mixin coin can now be bought for $201.97 or 0.00930413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $121.00 million and approximately $12,761.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,644.62 or 0.99710643 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars.

