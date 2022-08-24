Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Modiv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MDV opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98. Modiv has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Modiv Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDV shares. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers International Group began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

