Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Modiv Price Performance

Shares of MDV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98. Modiv has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $89.99.

Get Modiv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Modiv

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Modiv Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on MDV. Colliers International Group started coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.