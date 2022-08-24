Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Modiv Price Performance
Shares of MDV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98. Modiv has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $89.99.
Institutional Trading of Modiv
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Modiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Modiv Company Profile
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Modiv (MDV)
