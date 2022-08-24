Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne L. Helen Sells 6,300 Shares

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 361,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.71. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.36 and a 52 week high of $207.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 955.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

