monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Trading Down 6.2%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.02 and last traded at $118.61. Approximately 6,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 649,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.
monday.com Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in monday.com by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after acquiring an additional 97,904 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter worth about $1,024,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
