Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.11

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.11 and traded as low as C$1.73. Moneta Gold shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 55,375 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ME. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moneta Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.70 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moneta Gold from C$5.60 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.11. The company has a market cap of C$186.69 million and a P/E ratio of -14.80.

Moneta Gold Inc operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Tower gold project located to the east of Timmins. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

