Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 27,035 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

