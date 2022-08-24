Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

