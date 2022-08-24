Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,723,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 240.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,052,143 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.