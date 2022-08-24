Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $542.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $511.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.34. The company has a market cap of $240.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

