Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.
MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.
MMM opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $197.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.43.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
