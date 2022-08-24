Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $529.78 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

