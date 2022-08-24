Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

