Monolith (TKN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $712.00

Monolith (TKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $712.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,362.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00129072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076732 BTC.

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

