Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $569.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $569.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,992,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR stock opened at $497.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $348.02 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

