MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Trading Down 2%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 8,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 56,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.44.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

