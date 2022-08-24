MoonBear.finance (MBF) Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One MoonBear.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonBear.finance has a market capitalization of $89,402.87 and $11,156.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002135 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00763722 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016150 BTC.
MoonBear.finance Profile
MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance.
MoonBear.finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MoonBear.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonBear.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.