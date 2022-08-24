Morgan Stanley Increases Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $76.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

CAH stock opened at $67.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 123,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 225.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 94,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,158,000 after buying an additional 397,279 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

