Morgan Stanley Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on M. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,973,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

