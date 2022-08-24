Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,702,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,557,000 after acquiring an additional 231,038 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

MPLX stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.55. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Mplx’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.10%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

