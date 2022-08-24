MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Insider Purchases $77,600.00 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) insider Frank Carlos Quesada bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 138,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,483.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Carlos Quesada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Frank Carlos Quesada acquired 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of MSPR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,207. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $941,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter worth approximately $377,000.

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

