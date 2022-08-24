MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) Major Shareholder Sells $39,150.00 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Securities Internationa Nomura also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 9,995 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $24,287.85.

On Thursday, June 16th, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 5 shares of MSP Recovery stock.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Securities Internationa Nomura sold 1,370 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $1,753.60.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

Shares of MSPR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 375,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,207. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MSP Recovery Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000.

(Get Rating)

MSP Recovery, Inc provides healthcare claims recovery and data analytics services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company uses its data and analytics to identify and recover improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health insurers. It also offers Chase to pay service, which assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and avoid making a wrongful payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.