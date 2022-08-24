M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) is FWL Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises about 3.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $117,964,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $4,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 502,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,153,000 after purchasing an additional 383,917 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,773. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on M&T Bank to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.91.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

