MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Director Sells $17,100,000.00 in Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MultiPlan Price Performance

MultiPlan stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 1,129,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,593. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $290.13 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently commented on MPLN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.