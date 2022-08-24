Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,127,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 205,378 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 175,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

