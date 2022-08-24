National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.17

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPGF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
National Express Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.
National Express Group Company Profile
National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.
Featured Stories
