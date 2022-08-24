NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,658.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after acquiring an additional 71,078 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 223,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,094. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

