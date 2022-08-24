NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,740,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 391,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 113,813 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 211,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 107,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,861 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

