NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. The stock had a trading volume of 145,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,827,892. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

