NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $104.56. 5,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,151. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $56.08 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

