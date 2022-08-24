NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after purchasing an additional 235,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

