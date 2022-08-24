Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $224.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.97. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

