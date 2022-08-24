Netvrk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $612,967.00 (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $612,967.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Netvrk has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001684 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00761107 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016149 BTC.

About Netvrk

