Neutrino Token Market Capitalization Tops $37.10 Million (NSBT)

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for about $13.52 or 0.00062872 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $37.10 million and approximately $47,907.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,744,684 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news.

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

