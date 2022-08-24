NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 282146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

NexOptic Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

