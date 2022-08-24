Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $214.14 Average PT from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,191 shares of company stock worth $2,404,881. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST opened at $193.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $139.69 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

