NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Up 4.0 %

NEX traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 2,447,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,770 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

