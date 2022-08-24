Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

