Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.87

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCYGet Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $18.20. Nidec shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 78,766 shares trading hands.

Nidec Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Nidec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

