Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Purchases $17,400,000.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,076,810.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nikola Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 8,164,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,376,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.35. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 159,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
