Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.60 EPS.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE:JWN opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.12.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

