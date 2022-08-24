NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

