NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
